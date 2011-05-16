Tribune Partnering with ITV Studios America on 'Bill Cunningham'

Tribune Broadcasting will partner with ITV Studios America to produce its new talk show, The Bill Cunningham Show, premiering on Tribune-owned stations this fall.

ITV Studios America will produce the show at NEP Penn Studios in Manhattan and it will be executive produced by Kim Brechka, who previously served as co-executive producer of CBS Television Distribution's The Montel Williams Show.

"As an attorney, highly rated radio host and family man, Bill brings a unique perspective to the everyday problems viewers around the country are facing," said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting's president of programming and entertainment, in a statement. "The Bill Cunningham Show is an opportunity for Tribune to get back into original programming production and will be a strong complement to the successful daytime talk programs currently airing on Tribune stations."

Tribune had planned to work with NBCUniversal on the program, with Maury's Paul Faulhaber on board to executive produce both Maury and Cunningham at NBCU's studios in Stamford, Conn. In the show's earliest incarnation, it was going to be produced at Donahue's old studio in Chicago.