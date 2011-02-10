Tribune, Local TV Add 'On the Spot' to Weekends Next Fall

Tribune and Local TV have picked up On the Spot, LongNeedle Entertainment's weekly educational/informational half-hour trivia show for teens, for weekends next fall.

In On the Spot, a host stops people on the street and asks them questions based on state and national curriculum standards, in subject areas such as math, science, English, history, art, geography and more. Not only does the show ask the questions, but it also explains the answer.

LongNeedle, based in Burbank, Calif., also distributes other E/I shows, Animal Atlas and Safari Tracks.