Trending

Tribune Extends Kids' Pact With Longneedle

By

Tribune has extended its partnership with Longneedle Entertainment to acquire and air kids' educational and informational programming, with Tribune adding two more Longneedle-produced half-hours to its weekend line-ups in fall 2012.

In February, Tribune acquired Longneedle's On the Spot, a man-on-the-street trivia show, in which people are approached and asked curriculum-based questions. On the Spot is scheduled to premiere this fall.

In fall 2012, Tribune will add two more half-hour E/I shows from Longneedle, with another on the slate for 2013, bringing the total to four shows and two total hours. 

"This is a very exciting initiative for all of us here at Longneedle," said Longneedle Vice President Boyd McDonnell in a statement. "Tribune is a tremendous partner who appreciates the importance and value of E/I programming that is impactful, entertaining and educational for viewers."