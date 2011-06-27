Tribune Extends Kids' Pact With Longneedle

Tribune has extended its partnership with Longneedle Entertainment to acquire and air kids' educational and informational programming, with Tribune adding two more Longneedle-produced half-hours to its weekend line-ups in fall 2012.

In February, Tribune acquired Longneedle's On the Spot, a man-on-the-street trivia show, in which people are approached and asked curriculum-based questions. On the Spot is scheduled to premiere this fall.

In fall 2012, Tribune will add two more half-hour E/I shows from Longneedle, with another on the slate for 2013, bringing the total to four shows and two total hours.

"This is a very exciting initiative for all of us here at Longneedle," said Longneedle Vice President Boyd McDonnell in a statement. "Tribune is a tremendous partner who appreciates the importance and value of E/I programming that is impactful, entertaining and educational for viewers."