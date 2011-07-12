Tribune Expands Weekly Half-Hour 'Dr. Steve' to 17 Markets

Tribune Broadcasting is expanding its half-hour weekly health and wellness program, Dr. Steve, to 17 of its markets starting Sunday, Sept. 17.

The show currently airs on Tribune's WPIX New York; KDAF Dallas; KIAH Houston and WSFL Miami; and is adding KTLA Los Angeles; WGN/CLTV Chicago; WPHL Philadelphia; WDCW Washington; KCPQ/JoeTV Seattle; KTXL Sacramento, Calif.; KRCW Portland, Ore.; WTTV/WXIN Indianapolis; KSWB San Diego; WCCT Hartford, Conn.; WPMT Harrisburg, Pa.; WXMI Grand Rapids, Mich.; and WGNO New Orleans.

Dr. Steve is hosted by Dr. Steven Salvatore, a board-certified emergency room doctor.