Tribune Developing Weekend Hour Starring Springer, Cunningham

With an eye toward getting back into

producing original programming, Tribune is developing a syndicated one-hour

weekend program that would feature two talk-show hosts on either side of the

political spectrum: Jerry Springer on the left and Bill Cunningham on the

right.

Tribune produced the pilot, which has

aired a few times on select Tribune stations over the past two weeks.

Cunningham wasted no time in getting controversial, declaring that "there are

no dirt poor people in America,"

immediately grabbing the attention of various political bloggers.

Springer and Cunningham are a natural

fit for Tribune. Sean Compton, Tribune's senior VP of programming and

entertainment, formerly headed Clear Channel's programming efforts, and his

boss both at Clear Channel and at Tribune is Randy Michaels, Tribune's CEO. One

of Cunningham's radio programs, Live on Sunday Night, It's Bill Cunningham,

is syndicated through Clear Channel's wholly-owned Premiere Radio Networks.

Cunningham also hosts The Big Show with Bill Cunningham, a local program

on WLW-AM Cincinnati, and frequently guests on Fox News' Hannity.

Springer has been the host of NBCU's The

Jerry Springer Show since 1991. Tribune, which represents the show's key

station group, renewed the program in November through 2012. While The Jerry

Springer Show has often veered into tabloid territory, Springer himself has

long been interested in politics, running for Congress in 1970 and serving on

the Cincinnati City Council in the early 70s. He also served one year as the

city's mayor in 1977. In 1982, he made a failed bid to be the Democratic

nominee in the Ohio

gubernatorial race. He considered a Senate run in 2003, but determined that his

long run as host of the often controversial Springer show would prevent

him from winning.

Tribune Broadcasting President Ed

Wilson, was the president of NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution

from 2000-04 and knows Springer well.

Should the show go forward for fall

2010, sources expect NBCU to be the distributor due to its existing TV

contracts with Springer. NBCU did not confirm. "We do not comment on

development," said a spokesperson.