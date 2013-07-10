Tribune Co. Plans to Spin Off Publishing

RELATED: TribuneGrabs Local TV Group for $2.7 Billion

Tribune Co., which last week made a deal to expand its TV

station holdings, said Wednesday it plans to spin off its newspaper business.

After the proposed spinoff, there would be two separate

companies. One would be Tribune Co., whose assets would include 42 TV stations

in 33 markets, WGN Radio, superstation WGN America, Tribune Studios,

CareerBuilder and a stake in Food Network.

The other company would be Tribune Publishing Co., which

would own newspapers in markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore,

South Florida and Orlando.

Tribune says its board spent the last several months

evaluating strategic options.

"Moving to separate our publishing and broadcasting assets

into two distinct companies will bring single-minded attention to the

journalistic standards, advertising partnerships and digital prospects of our

iconic newspapers, while also enabling us to take advantage of the operational

and strategic opportunities created by the significant scale we are building in

broadcasting," Peter Liguori, Tribune's president and chief executive officer,

said in a statement. "In addition, the separation is designed to allow each

company to maximize its flexibility and competitiveness in a rapidly changing

media environment."

Tribune says that during the next nine to twelve months, its

management team plans to develop detailed separation plans for the company's

board of directors to consider. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction,

each entity would have its own board of directors and senior management team.

"The two companies resulting from this transaction would

each have revenues in excess of $1 billion and significant operating cash

flow," said Liguori. "We expect that this transaction will serve our

shareholders and employees well, and put these businesses in a strong position

for continued success."

Last week, Tribune doubled down on its local TV investments

by announcing the $2.73 billion acquisition of Local TV LLC. The deal will make

Tribune the biggest owner of affiliated TV stations in the country.

By

separating its TV assets from its challenged newspaper businesses, Tribune Co.

is following in the footsteps of News Corp., which last month separated into a

TV and film company, 21st Century Fox, and a publishing company, News Corp.