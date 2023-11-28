Trending Names Mina Lefevre Chief Content Officer for TV

Trending, a media venture aimed at Generation Z, said it hired Mina Lefevre as chief content officer for television.

Lefevre had been head of development and programming at Meta/Facebook. In her new role, she will oversee creative and strategy for the company in scripted and unscripted content, reporting to CEO Matt Kaplan, a co-founder of Trending along with Alex Cooper.

“Mina Lefevre has an extraordinary track record in shepherding premium content and prestige television that speaks to the cultural zeitgeist,” Kaplan and Cooper said. “Having worked with her previously at MTV, Mina will once again bring her wealth of experience, robust relationships with talent and create shows that push the creative boundaries in storytelling.”

Trending is known for the podcast Call Her Daddy, its ACE Entertainment subsidiary and The Unwell Network.

At Facebook Watch, Lefevre developed content including Red Table Talk.

Previously, Lefevre was executive VP, head of scripted at MTV, responsible for shows including Awkward, Faking It, Scream, Finding Carter and The Shannara Chronicles.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at Trending at such a pivotal time,” Lefevre said. “Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are a bold creative force that understand not only how to create content but also actively shape the cultural conversations for Gen Z. I am excited about the opportunities ahead to work with today’s leading creators and storytellers.”