Programming President Susanne Daniels Leaving MTV, Mina Lefevre Elevated to Executive VP

MTV’s president of programming Susanne Daniels is departing from the company, while Mina Lefevre is being promoted to executive VP and head of scripted development, overseeing all scripted development and programming for the network.

Daniels, the former president of Lifetime and The WB, joined MTV as president of programming in November 2012. In early 2013, Lefevre joined MTV as senior VP of scripted programming. She was previously VP of development and programming at ABC Family.

"In just under three years here, Susanne has helped guide our Development team to some tremendous wins," said MTV president Stephen Friedman. "She’s been a strong creative talent for the brand, a thoughtful leader for the organization, and a great partner for me."

Daniels and Lefevre helped launched such scripted series as Finding Carter, Faking It and Scream. Lefevre is also developing the upcoming fantasy epic The Shannara Chronicles.

“MTV is a great place to take risks and create smart, fun projects that tell unique, youthful stories, and I’m excited to take on a greater role as we bring more original series to our audience,” Lefevre said.

“From Shannara to Finding Carter, Mina has an incredible talent for developing entirely new worlds, stories, and characters that always feel relatable and real to our fans,” Friedman added. “As MTV continues to pursue even more ambitious scripted projects, we’re thrilled to have the leadership of a creative, collaborative executive like Mina.”