MTV Names Lefevre Senior VP, Head of Scripted Programming
MTV has named Mina
Lefevre senior VP and head of scripted programming at the network, continuing
the trend of executive shakeups at the Viacom-owned network.
Lefevre will report
to Susanne Daniels, whoreplaced David Janollari as president of programming in November. Lefevre joins
MTV from ABC Family, where she had served as VP of development and programming
and oversaw the development of series including Pretty Little Liars and Lying
Game, among others.
In her new role, she
will lead all of MTV's scripted development and programming. She begins in
February and will be based in Los Angeles.
"Mina was instrumental in establishing ABC Family as a pop
culture player, and she's demonstrated a proven ability to make hits that
connect with young adults," Daniels said. "In addition to our diverse roster of
reality programming, MTV's audience is increasingly hungry for more fun and
smart scripted shows, and Mina is the perfect creative voice to join the
stellar MTV team - that has already ushered in hits Awkward and Teen Wolf -
to build upon the network's diverse lineup."
The appointment
comes the same day that Viacomreleased its first-quarter 2013 earnings, in which the company reported a
drop in both operating income and ad revenue at its Viacom Media Networks,
which includes MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, attributing those losses to lower ratings.
