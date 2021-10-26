Tremor Int’l Gets Exclusive Access to VIDAA Smart Set ACR Data

Tremor International said it made a deal giving it exclusive access to automatic content recognition (ACR) data from smart TV sets using the VIDAA operating system.

VIDAA is installed on most Hisense TVs and integrated with sets from other manufacturers including Toshiba. There are about 20 million VIDAA smart TVs worldwide now.

The agreement makes Tremor International the only open end-to-end platform with direct access to global original equipment manufacturer ACR data for targeting ads. The data will be available as part of Tremor’s intelligence product in May 2022 through Tremor Video and Unruly.

In addition to targeting, Tremor Video and Unruly will offer proprietary measurement capabilities.

“This is an important milestone in Tremor International’s trajectory as a leader in CTV and video, and underscores an important pillar in our strategy. The partnership with VIDAA bolsters the availability of highly desirable data sets that will live exclusively within the Tremor International end-to-end platform, opening new advertising horizons for customers across the globe and accelerating Tremor’s growth around CTV,” Tremor International CEO Ofer Druker said.

In May, VIDAA launched U5, the most advanced version of its streaming platform.

“The idea behind VIDAA was to put the customer at the center of the CTV experience. Our mission is to bring the finest content, both global and local, to our customers, who are today overwhelmed by an endless array of options and choices in viewing services. Creating one easy place for user management ensures they have a direct way to view the content they enjoy and aligning ads with their needs and preferences is an important part of that,” said Guy Edri, executive VP of VIDAA. “Teaming up with Tremor International, with impressive capabilities on both the commercial and CTV technology sides of its business, will enable an even better experience for our customers, as we are committed to bringing best-in-class content to consumers all over the globe."