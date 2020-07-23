Trcalek Switches Stations in Hometown Lafayette

Lafayette, La., native Sean Trcalek was named general manager of KATC-TV, E.W. Scripps’ ABC affiliate there.

Trcalek had been GM of KADN-TV and KLAF-TV, in Lafayette. The stations were recently acquired by Allen Broadcasting. He succeeds Andrew Shenkan, who was recently tapped to serve as GM/VP of Scripps’ WLEX in Lexington, Ken.

Trcalek began his TV career at KATC in 1989.

“Sean is proud of his hometown and deeply embedded in the local business community,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “He understands the issues that matter to his friends, family and neighbors, and how to support the local economy.”

After starting his broadcast career as a radio announcer, Trcalek switched to sales at KATC. He also held posts at Warner Bros., Firefly Digital, Delta Media and Viamedia before returning to Lafayette with KADN.

“I can hardly put into words how honored, humbled and excited I am to be returning to KATC, the station I grew up watching and where I began my career,” said Trcalek. “The mission and goals of Scripps go hand in hand with my approach to local television, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team at KATC as we grow the station and further serve the people of Acadiana.”

Trcalek holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations with an English minor from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette.