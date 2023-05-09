Travis Sattiewhite Named KVUE Austin News Director

Travis Sattiewhite has been named news director at KVUE Austin, a Tegna station. From Houston, he previously worked at WVIT Hartford-New Haven, known as NBC Connecticut, where he was assistant news director. He starts at KVUE in June.

“Travis is a people-first leader who is passionate about telling stories that help diverse communities thrive,” said KVUE President and General Manager Kristie Gonzales on KVUE.com (opens in new tab). “His local and national news experience plus his drive to innovate make him the perfect fit to lead a newsroom in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We’re excited to welcome him to the KVUE family!”

Sattiewhite had been part of CNN’s editorial team covering the 2016 presidential election, and most recently worked as a producer on the documentary Just Yesterday: Sandy Hook Ten Years Later.

“Having the opportunity to return home to Texas and work with the great journalists at KVUE is a dream come true,” said Sattiewhite. “I am looking forward to embracing Austin’s diverse culture, knowing the people who call it home, and, more importantly, working with the team to tell the stories that are important to the community.”

Nielsen has fast-growing Austin at market No. 35.

Sattiewhite received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Southern University in 2002. In December of 2022, he completed his M.B.A. from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.

He succeeds Christina Ginn as KVUE news director.