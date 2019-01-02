Travel Channel to Reboot ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’

Travel Channel is bringing back Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, with Bruce Campbell set to host and executive produce. It is 100 years since Robert L. Ripley launched the eye-popping brand. Travel Channel is on board for 10 one-hour episodes.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is scheduled to premiere this summer.

“Travel Channel fans have an insatiable curiosity about the world and sharing this wonderful and weird series with the next generation of fans is a thrill,” said Jane Latman, general manager, Travel Channel. “This entirely new version of Ripley’s is a fresh contemporary approach to the odd and unusual and will be jam-packed with larger-than-life characters, cool facts, history and science.”



Related: Megan Fox Hosts ‘Legends of the Lost’ on Travel Channel

The first Ripley’s Believe It or Not! TV show was hosted by Robert Ripley in 1949. Jack Palance hosted a later version on ABC, and Dean Cain hosted one on TBS.

Campbell’s film work includes The Evil Dead franchise, and his TV work includes playing Sam on Burn Notice on USA and Ash in Ash vs Evil Dead on Starz.

“As an actor, I’ve always been drawn toward material that is more ‘fantastic’ in nature, so I was eager and excited to partner with Travel Channel and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on this new show,” said Campbell. “And because amazing things happen all around the world, we should have no shortage of unbelievable stories to share with a fresh new audience.”



Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is produced by Texas Crew Productions for Travel Channel. For Texas Crew Productions the executive producers are Brad Bernstein, David Karabinas, Ron Bowman and Bruce Campbell. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz.

Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc.