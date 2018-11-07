Megan Fox Hosts ‘Legends of the Lost’ on Travel Channel

Megan Fox explores the greatest myths around the globe when Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox premieres on Travel Channel Dec. 4. There will be four hour-long episodes.

“Fox brings a fresh perspective to learning about some of the greatest myths and stories left behind by our ancient ancestors,” said Travel Channel. “Meeting with experts and archaeologists, and perusing through priceless texts and fascinating artifacts, Fox attempts to uncover answers about the age-old mysteries that still perplex scientists and archaeologists to this day.”

Fox’s film work includes Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Transformers and Jennifer’s Body.

“All across the world, our ancient ancestors left behind towering mysteries and enchanting myths,” said Fox. “As an actress, I’ve been lucky enough to peek behind the curtain at some of these ancient sites, and it has ignited an insatiable curiosity in me to learn more about these lost worlds that are deep in our distant past.”

In the premiere, Fox journeys to Scandinavia and England to investigate a hypothesis that female warriors were in the Viking ranks. Other episodes see her visit Stonehenge to look into why it was built and whether the stones possess supernatural powers, and Fox explores whether the first settlers in the U.S. arrived well before humans turned up at the end of the Ice Age. She also ventures to Turkey to see if the Trojan War really took place.

Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox is produced for Travel Channel by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Fox, Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson, Jason Wolf and Pete Ritchie the executive producers. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Neil Regan.