Amidst Indecision, New Season of ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ Goes Out With a Bang

Season three of Ash vs Evil Dead starts February 25 on Starz. “Since destroying the Deadites and becoming the Elk Grove town hero, Ash has been preparing for his next move and slashing prices in retail… or so he thought,” said Starz. “In season three, Ash’s parenting skills are put to the test after he discovers he has a long-lost daughter; but that’s not the only surprise coming his way.”



Bruce Campbell plays Ash, and said the highlight of the new season is episodes 9 and 10, which he describes as a movie. He said the future of the show is not known, so the producers made the effort to wrap things up just in case it does not come back for season four.

“You never know if you’re coming back or not,” Campbell said. “We never want to put Evil Dead fans in that situation.”

Starz said no plans for a season four have been announced.

Campbell describes Ash vs Evil Dead as “an extremely well regarded, low-rated show.” He said the series seems to get significant viewership on Netflix, though he does not see the numbers. He described the streaming service as “a competitor that saves our show.”

Campbell is an executive producer, along with Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden is executive producer and showrunner.

Lucy Lawless plays Ruby. Ray Santiago is Pablo, and Lee Majors returns as Brock Williams.

Amidst the apparent indecision about Ash vs Evil Dead’s future, Campbell promises a rocking new batch of episodes. “Anybody who wants to watch a kick-ass season,” he said, “this is it.”

Campbell says the new season sees Ash pushed to the limit. “We get to the point where we finally crack Ash,” he said. “It’s not pretty, let me tell ya.”

After all, Ash has no super-powers, he adds, though a few would certainly help him in his challenging time. “He’s no man of steel,” says Campbell. “He’s a man of overweight-human-guy.”

Campbell of course was in Burn Notice before Ash vs Evil Dead. Amidst all the rebooted series, he says it’s unlikely Burn Notice will be back on USA. “I’m good,” he says. “It lasted for seven seasons and 111 episodes. I don’t think you’d get the cast back.”

Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan is in Hulu series Shut Eye, while Gabrielle Anwar has been doing Once Upon a Time on ABC.

Campbell has been unwinding by watching documentaries, including the Ken Burns/Lynn Novick project The Vietnam War. The docu’s are a nice alternative for someone involved in a scripted show. “I live in the world of make believe,” he said of his day job.

He feels Ash vs Evil Dead truly stands apart, thanks in large part to the “absolutely ridiculous tone” of the series, which mixes horror and comedy. “There’s absolutely nothing like this show,” said Campbell.