‘Ash Vs. Evil Dead’ Season Three Starts on Starz Feb. 25

The third season of horror-comedy Ash vs. Evil Dead will start on Starz Sunday, Feb. 25.



The new season has 10 episodes.

The gory series stars Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, the chainsaw-wielding anti-hero tasked with saving the world; Lucy Lawless as Ruby, the unpredictable foe and occasional ally with strong ties to the origin of the “Necronomicon”; Ray Santiago as Pablo Simon Bolivar, Ash’s loyal sidekick; and Dana DeLorenzo as Kelly Maxwell, orphaned in season one and ready to kick butt.

The new season finds Ash discovering his long-lost daughter, Brandy Barr, played by Arielle Carver-O’Neill. Ash’s status in Elk Grove, Mich., has changed from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero.

Evil Dead filmmakers Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell are executive producers on season three along with Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden is showrunner.

Seasons one and two are available on the Starz app.