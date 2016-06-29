Tracy Mazuer Named Executive Producer of Scripps' 'The List'

Tracy Mazuer has been named executive producer and showrunner of E.W. Scripps’ The List, coming on board July 5.

Prior to this, Mazuer has produced such shows as The Bachelor;The Bachelorette;The Biggest Loser;Deal or No Deal;Rachael Ray;Little People, Big World;Long Lost Family;The Millionaire Matchmaker and more.

The List airs in select Scripps markets and is expanding to other markets this fall, according to the company. The strip presents the trending stories of the day as a list, and is hosted by Teresa Strasser, Donna Ruko and Bradley Hasemeyer. Scripps produces the show at KNXV Phoenix.

"We are so very fortunate to have Tracy on board at The List to bring new energy and new ideas to a show that is growing in popularity and reach," said Cater Lee, VP of programming for Scripps, in a statement. "We have a talented team, and pair that with Tracy's instincts for what makes good television and what draws in audiences, and we see even greater potential as the show continues to perform very well in key demographics and against powerhouse syndicated shows."