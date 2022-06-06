Tony Leadman Joins Weather Channel as Head of International Distribution

Byron Allen’ s Allen Media Group named Tony Leadman executive director of international distribution for The Weather Channel.

Leadman is the former head of international distribution for Bell Media and president of MGM Productions.

“Tony Leadman is highly accomplished and respected in the international broadcast industry,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of AMG. “With his extensive experience in media, sales and marketing, we are confident Tony will help us achieve our international programming initiatives and goals.”

At Weather Channel, Leadman will distribute original programming including the series Frozen Gold, Uncharted Adventure and The Earth Unlocked to broadcast and other platforms around the world.

“The Weather Group ownership and management consists of hugely talented and committed people,” Leadman said. “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this team and to spearhead our international plans. We intend to form partnerships and supply agreements with the world’s major broadcasters and producers. It’s exciting to be joining a progressive team as The Weather Channel continues to innovate and adapt their primetime programming.”