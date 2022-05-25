Allen Media Group Hires Matthew Lipson as Marketing Head for Digital Platforms
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec previously worked at 101 Studios, OPen Road Films, NBCU
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group continued its hiring spree, tapping Matthew Lipson as executive VP of marketing for digital platforms and content, a new position at the company.
Lipson most recently was executive VP, marketing and digital at 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated Studios. He also held posts at OPen Road Films, NBCUniversal’s Focus Features and Big Spaceship.
In his new post he will oversee marketing strategies, creative development, social media and paid media for Allen Media Group’s streaming businesses–Sports.TV, theGroup, HBCU.Go and Comedy.TV–and its Freestyle Digital Media unit.
Also: Busy Byron Allen Wants To Be Big, but Doesn’t Want To Be a Unicorn
“Veteran marketing executive Matthew Lipson is an integral and highly-valuable addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Matt’s extensive digital marketing experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to expand our digital footprint across all our Allen Media Group streaming platforms and positioning us to maximize our new global partnership with Google.”
Lipson will be based at AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.
"I'm very excited to join the Allen Media Group team as Byron Allen continues to expand his already sizeable investments in digital products, technologies, content, and direct-to-consumer platforms,” said Lipson,
In the last few months, Allen has hired Roseann Cacciola as executive VP for ad sales for AMG Global Syndication, Sydnie Karras as chief accounting officer and Shaun Williams as CFO for Allen Media Studios, and promoted Darren Galatt to CRO and Nora Zimmett to president of new and original series at AMG’s Weather Group. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.