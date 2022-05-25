Allen Media Group Hires Matthew Lipson as Marketing Head for Digital Platforms

Byron Allen ’s Allen Media Group continued its hiring spree, tapping Matthew Lipson as executive VP of marketing for digital platforms and content, a new position at the company.

Lipson most recently was executive VP, marketing and digital at 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated Studios. He also held posts at OPen Road Films, NBCUniversal’s Focus Features and Big Spaceship.

In his new post he will oversee marketing strategies, creative development, social media and paid media for Allen Media Group’s streaming businesses–Sports.TV, theGroup, HBCU.Go and Comedy.TV–and its Freestyle Digital Media unit.

“Veteran marketing executive Matthew Lipson is an integral and highly-valuable addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Matt’s extensive digital marketing experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to expand our digital footprint across all our Allen Media Group streaming platforms and positioning us to maximize our new global partnership with Google.”

Lipson will be based at AMG headquarters in Los Angeles.

"I'm very excited to join the Allen Media Group team as Byron Allen continues to expand his already sizeable investments in digital products, technologies, content, and direct-to-consumer platforms,” said Lipson,