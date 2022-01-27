Allen Media Group Taps Sydnie Karras as Chief Accounting Officer

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Sydnie Karras as chief accounting officer, a new position at the company.

Karras, most recently director of capital markets and accounting advisory services at PricewaterhouseCooper, will be responsible for overseeing the account for all Allen Media Group units, including The Weather Channel, broadcast networks, streaming platforms, production, ad sales and distribution.

“Veteran accounting executive Sydnie Karras is a highly-valuable and outstanding addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Sydnie’s extensive accounting, financial, and transaction structuring experience makes her the ideal executive team leader as we continue our focus on mergers, acquisitions, and overall operations across all of our expanding Allen Media Group divisions.”

Karras has been a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2010.

"I am excited to contribute my expertise to Allen Media Group’s excellent finance team at a transformative time in the company’s history,” she said. ■