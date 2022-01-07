Byron Allen Hires Shaun Williams as CFO for New Allen Media Studios

Byron Allen, founder of Allen Media Group, said he hired Shaun Williams as chief financial officer for Allen Media Studios, a newly named division that includes the company’s television, motion picture, digital and streaming content production and distribution.

Previously CFO at independent movie production, finance and distribution company Solstice Studios, Williams will oversee financial planning accounting and business analysis for Allen Media Studios.

“Veteran finance executive Shaun Williams is a highly-valuable and excellent addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Allen. “Shaun’s extensive accounting, financial, and operations experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to invest significant amounts of capital in content production, digital platforms, and global distribution.”

Before Solstice, Williams held posts at All3Media, Studio 8, GK Films/Film District, BET Networks and Twentieth Century Fox.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Byron Allen and his outstanding team at Allen Media Group at such a pivotal time in our industry,” said Williams,

“Mr. Allen has amassed an unparalleled collection of assets which makes Allen Media Group ideally suited to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities ahead. Allen Media Studios is extremely well-positioned for greater market share and success,” Williams said. “I look forward to accelerating production and distribution output across Allen Media’s expanding portfolio of broadcast television stations, broadcast television networks, cable networks, motion pictures, and direct-to-consumer streaming platforms.” ■