Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Promotes Darren Galatt to CRO

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it promoted Darren Galatt to chief revenue officer, effective immediately.

Galatt has been AMG’s president of advertising sales for global syndication since 2016. In his new post he will be responsible for the coordination and expansion of revenue and new business development across the company’s media portfolio.

“After 19 years with Allen Media Group, Darren Galatt remains an excellent executive, salesperson, and team leader and he will be a phenomenal chief revenue officer,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Darren’s talent will help us to continue growing our global platforms as we increase our commitments to strategic sponsorships and partnerships."

Galatt joined Allen Media Group in 2003 as VP of advertising sales. Before that he was with ad agencies J. Walter Thompson, McCann-Erickson and Carat.

"It is both an honor and a blessing to continue working alongside Byron Allen after 19 years. It has been exciting to watch Allen Media Group go from 2 employees to over 2,000 employees, by starting with only one weekly syndicated television show and growing into a multi-platform media conglomerate,” said Galatt. “I am excited to continue the journey in my new role, and to help pave the way forward for Allen Media Group to become the largest media company in the world.” ■