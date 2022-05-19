WarnerMedia Veteran Roseann Cacciola Joins Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Roseann Cacciola as executive VP for ad sales for AMG Global Syndication, a new position.

Cacciola was most recently senior VP and general sales manager of advertising sales for WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. Domestic Television.

At AMG, she will focus on advertising sales, brand sponsorships and revenue partnerships for all of AMB’s Entertainment Studios television series and content.

“Veteran ad sales executive Roseann Cacciola is a highly-valuable and phenomenal addition to our Allen Media Group family,” said Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “Roseann’s 34-year tenure at WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. Domestic Television unit makes her the ideal executive team leader as we continue our commitment to production and distribution of syndicated content for broadcast television stations.”

Cacciola began her career in 1986 at Lorimar Telepictures under Dick Robertson. Lorimar was later acquired by Warner Bros.

"I’m excited to continue my passion for broadcast television syndication and its incredible value to advertisers,” said Cacciola. “I’m thrilled to be leading Allen Media Group’s newly-expanded syndication ad sales team and looking forward to growing the business with all the talented executives lead by Byron Allen.” ■