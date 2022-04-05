‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off’ on HBO April 5

Documentary Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, premieres on HBO April 5. Sam Jones directs the film about the famed skateboarder, and Mark and Jay Duplass executive produce.

The film chronicles Hawk’s rise in skateboarding as a teen, and follows him today, still skating at 53.

“Centering around intimate new interviews with Tony Hawk himself, the film is an all-encompassing look at the skateboarder’s life, legendary career, and relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades,” said HBO. “Hawk, a pioneer of modern vertical skating who is still pushing his limits at the age of 53, remains one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.”

Skateboarders who speak in the film include Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain and Sean Mortimer. The soundtrack features The Clash, The Sex Pistols, The Replacements and Pavement.

Jones’ credits include documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart, TV series Roadies and online show Off Camera with Sam Jones.

Mel Eslyn executive produces the film as well.

HBO Documentary Films produced the project in association with Duplass Brothers Productions and Beware Doll. ■