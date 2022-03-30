Sex Pistols Drama ‘Pistol’ on Hulu May 31

Pistol, an FX limited series about the Sex Pistols, premieres on Hulu May 31. Craig Pearce created the series and Danny Boyle directs. There are six episodes, all which will be available on premiere day.

Pistol is based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. FX said the show is “about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols–and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.”

The punk band came to be in London in 1975. The Sex Pistols’ lone album is “Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.” Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious were in the band.

FX called it “the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Toby Wallace plays Steve Jones, Anson Boon is John Lydon, Christian Lees is Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge plays Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater is Paul Cook and Sydney Chandler portrays Chrissie Hynde. Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are also in the cast.

The series is produced by FX Productions. Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman executive produce.

Boyle’s TV work includes FX’s Trust and his films include Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 28 Days Later. ■