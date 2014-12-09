Tomorrow Studios Developing ‘The Crow Girl’ Into TV Series

Tomorrow Studios has acquired the television rights the international best selling book trilogy The Crow Girl.

Tomorrow Studios is ITV Studios’ partnership with Marty Adelstein, which was formed in June.

“I’m ecstatic that Tomorrow Studios was able to acquire the rights to such a literary global phenomenon and even more excited at the caliber of talent already expressing interest in being attached to the television series,” said Adelstein.

Written by Scandinavian author duo Erik Axl Sund, The Crow Girl is a complex character-driven story that investigates the legacy of psychological torture, physical trauma and the ultimate cost of liberation.

Michael London (Sideways, Milk, The Magicians) will executive produce the series via his production company Groundswell Productions, alongside Tomorrow Studios’ Becky Clements, Adelstein and Erik Axl Sund.

Tomorrow Studios’ first project is David Duchovny’s upcoming NBC drama Aquarius.