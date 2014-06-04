ITV Studios US Partners With Marty Adelstein on Scripted Studio

ITV Studios US Group will launch a new scripted studio with Marty Adelstein, Tomorrow ITV Studios.

Becky Clement will serve as president of the studio.

Tomorrow ITV will develop both one-hour drama and comedy projects, which will be distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The new studio’s first project is NBC’s David Duchovny drama Aquarius, which had received a straight-to-series order.

“While Tomorrow ITV Studios will produce pilots, the objective is to develop and package scripts with talent in a straight-to-series model as we’ve done with Aquarius,” said Adelstein.