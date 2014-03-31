NBC Orders Manson Drama ‘Aquarius’

NBC announced Monday that it has given a 13-episode straight-to-series order to Aquarius, a drama series set in the 1960s and starring David Duchovny as a police officer investigating cult leader Charles Manson.

The series is executive produced by writer John McNamara with Duchovny, Marty Adelstein, and Melanie Greene. It is produced by ITV Studios America in association with Marty Adelstein Productions.

“Event series are a big priority for us, and the combination of a show that charts the lead-up to the Manson murders, along with a television star of the magnitude of David Duchovny, is the very definition of an event,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. “We’re thrilled to be working with these talented producers, including Marty Adelstein and creator John McNamara, to present something truly original.”