Tom Johnson Joining Bloomberg Media

ABC's World News senior broadcast producer Tom Johnson is exiting ABC News to launch a new cable/digital political venture at Bloomberg Media, where he will be an executive editor.

That is according to World News EP Michael Corn in a note to staff.

"Tom is simply one of the most generous and kind people to ever inhabit the newsroom. I know I speak for all of us at ABC News when I say we are grateful to have worked with Tom these many years and wish him the best of luck in his new adventure," said Corn.

Johnson was working the overnight assignment desk in July 1996 when TWA Flight 800 exploded just off Long Island. Covering that story and the Centennial Olympic Park bombing led to his post as the newscast's first senior digital producer and to Johnson producing for Peter Jennings and his successors.

Bloomberg Media has been looking to leverage its newsgathering chops over multiple platforms.

Jacki Kelley, formerly CEO of IPG Mediabrands North America and president of global clients, joined Bloomberg Media as COO for media in June, overseeing TV, Web, mobile digital video, radio print and live events.

Last July, Justin Smith was hired from Atlantic Media to succeed Andrew Lack as Bloomberg Media CEO, and in March hired AOL Live president Nathan Richardson and Gabriel Snyder from Inside.com to help push the move into more digital products.