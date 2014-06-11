Kelley Named Bloomberg Media COO

Jacki Kelley, formerly CEO of IPG Mediabrands North America and president of global clients, has joined Bloomberg Media as COO for media, overseeing TV, Web, mobile digital video, radio print and live events.

She will serve as deputy to CEO Justin Smith across the entire Media Group.

She comes aboard Sept. 1 and will be based in New York. “This is a coup for our organization and important talent milestone as we implement our new strategy," said Smith in a statement. "Jacki is a force of nature – a perfect a mix of shrewd business acumen and creativity with a clear track record of success."

At IPG, she is credited with helping snag the Microsoft account, adding to a roster that already includes ExxonMobil, Sony and BMW.

Before overseeing integrated tools, technologies and services for North American clients at IPG, Kelley's resume included posts at Yahoo! and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.