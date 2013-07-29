Justin B. Smith Named CEO of Bloomberg Media Group

Bloomberg LP has

named Justin B. Smith as the new CEO of Bloomberg Media Group, replacing Andrew

Lack, who will become chairman, the company announced early Monday.





The Media Group

comprises Bloomberg's global television, radio, magazine, conferences and

digital businesses. Smith joins on Sept. 16, reporting to Bloomberg LP CEO and

president Daniel L. Doctoroff.





Smith was previously

president of Atlantic Media since 2010 and president of Atlantic's consumer

media division from 2007-10, helping transform it from a print-focused magazine

to a multiplatform franchise. Prior to that, he was president and publisher of The Week and head of corporate strategy

at The Economist Group.





"Throughout

Bloomberg's history, we've been defined by our ability to disrupt markets, our

willingness to invest when others don't, and our constant focus on

innovation," said Doctoroff. "Justin Smith has an exceptional track

record in each of these areas. His deep understanding of the media and vision

for its future makes him an ideal fit at Bloomberg as we continue to transform

and expand our media businesses worldwide."





Lack had served as CEO

since 2008.