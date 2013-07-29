Justin B. Smith Named CEO of Bloomberg Media Group
Bloomberg LP has
named Justin B. Smith as the new CEO of Bloomberg Media Group, replacing Andrew
Lack, who will become chairman, the company announced early Monday.
The Media Group
comprises Bloomberg's global television, radio, magazine, conferences and
digital businesses. Smith joins on Sept. 16, reporting to Bloomberg LP CEO and
president Daniel L. Doctoroff.
Smith was previously
president of Atlantic Media since 2010 and president of Atlantic's consumer
media division from 2007-10, helping transform it from a print-focused magazine
to a multiplatform franchise. Prior to that, he was president and publisher of The Week and head of corporate strategy
at The Economist Group.
"Throughout
Bloomberg's history, we've been defined by our ability to disrupt markets, our
willingness to invest when others don't, and our constant focus on
innovation," said Doctoroff. "Justin Smith has an exceptional track
record in each of these areas. His deep understanding of the media and vision
for its future makes him an ideal fit at Bloomberg as we continue to transform
and expand our media businesses worldwide."
Lack had served as CEO
since 2008.
