‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season Three on Prime Video December 21

Season three of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is on Amazon Prime Video December 21. John Krasinski stars. All eight episodes will be available on premiere day.

Prime Video shared a season three trailer. Krasinski plays Jack Ryan. In the new season, he’s working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet empire, is being resurrected. Ryan aims to confirm the intelligence, but things go awry and he is implicated in a larger conspiracy.

“Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late,” said Prime Video. “Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.”

Wendell Pierce portrays CIA officer James Greer and Michael Kelly plays former CIA officer Mike November. Joining the cast are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Krasinski of course played Jim Halpert on The Office.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. Executive producers are Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Author Clancy died in 2013. ■