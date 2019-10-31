Amazon Drops ‘Jack Ryan’ a Day Early

Amazon Prime has released season two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Oct. 31, a day before the season was scheduled to launch. John Krasinski stars.

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski, heads to South America to investigate. As Ryan’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Ryan, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

The show is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television. Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly are also in the cast.

Executive producers are Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the show. Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also exec produce.

Fuller promises a season of thrills, “big action sequences” and a moral test for Ryan.