Todd Steinman Named President Of Newly Created Genius Networks

Genius Brands International said it named Tood Steinman president of its new Genius Networks unit.

Genius Networks is comprised of Kartoon Channel!, Fredator Network and Ameba TV., giving its assets in the subscription VOD business, the ad supported VOD business, and the free ad-supported streaming television space.

Steinman joined Genus Brands last year from The Walt Disney Co. as chief revenue and marketing officer for Kartoon Channel.

“Consolidating our consumer platforms under Todd’s proven leadership, gives us the ability to grow our brands globally, increase revenue and maximize profits more quickly, as he has done in his previous roles,” said Genius Brands chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “There are an expanding number of opportunities to take advantage of, requiring a singular vision to achieve our ambitious goals, and Todd has an impeccable track record for developing and implementing profitable digital entertainment businesses. As we continue to grow, he will be focused on monetizing our brands and content in innovative ways to further propel Genius Brands as the global leader in children’s entertainment.”

At Disney, Steinman was VP of the direct-to-consumer division. Before that he co-founded a marketing agencies, M80, which was acquired by WPP.

“I’m thrilled to take the reins of the newly created Genius Networks and lead operations, content, monetization, and distribution to further accelerate the Company’s consumer facing goals. We have a very talented, innovative and committed team, and given the current breadth of our brands on a multitude of platforms, we are positioned to drive growth and enhance profitability for each of our brands. Growth must go hand in hand with profitability, and that will be my focus.” ■