Cindy Kelly Named Head of Ad Sales for Kartoon Channel!

Genius Brands International named Cindy Kelly as head of advertising sales & co-chief revenue officer for Kartoon Channel, a new position.

Cindy Kelly (Image credit: Genius Brands)

Kelly, who had been president of ad sales for Entertainment Studios, will be working with Todd Steinman, who was recently appointed co-chief revenue & marketing officer for the streaming network.

Kelly will oversee advertising sales, as well as brand, content and event sponsorships for Kartoon Channel!, while Steinman focuses on subscriptions and marketing.

“Following the recent announcement of the Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, and the acquisition of Ameba TV, Kartoon Channel! continues its global expansion, with a goal of becoming the leading children’s entertainment platform. With the appointments of Cindy and Todd, we are focusing on creating meaningful revenue streams by driving advertising sales and brand marketing partnerships,” said Jon Ollwerther, president of Kartoon Channel.

“Cindy’s track record speaks for itself. She is at the top of her field and has significant relationships with the most important advertisers in the kids’ business. I could not be more thrilled to welcome her to the Kartoon Channel! Team,” Ollwerther said.

Before Entertainment Studios, Kelly was with Ion Media, Crown Media Family Networks and Cartoon Network.

“Kartoon Channel! has the content, the platform, and the audience to provide a very special offering for the advertising community. I’m excited to lead the ad sales and sponsorship strategy given the rapid growth of the network,” said Kelly. ■