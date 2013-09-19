TNT Orders Steven Bochco Drama 'Murder in the First'

TNT has greenlit scripted drama Murder in the First, the network announced Thursday.

The murder-mystery series will star Taye Diggs and Kathleen Robertson (Boss), as two San Francisco homicide dectectives who investigate the murder of a drug addict. That one case will span over the entire 10-episode season.

The series was cocreated by Steven Bochco (Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, L.A. Law) and Eric Lodal. Produced by TNT Originals, Bochco and Lodal will executive produce. Murder in the First is slated to premiere next summer and will be distributed internationally by TBS International.

"Murder in the First sets up an engrossing, season-long mystery that's certain to appeal to TNT fans," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. "We are thrilled to be working with Steven Bochco once again. We look forward to seeing this fascinating mystery unspool in the hands of Steven, Eric Lodal and the incredible cast and crew of Murder in the First."

Murder in the First joins TNT's growing roster of scripted dramas, which include Frank Darabont's Mob City, Michael Bay's The Last Ship and the Howard Gordon-produced Legends.