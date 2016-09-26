TNT Orders John Wells Pilot ‘Hinges’

TNT has ordered a pilot for the race drama Hinges from John Wells Productions. Centered on two middle-class families of different races in suburban America, the hour-long drama pilot is being written by Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds) and is based on her short story "The Boom."

The pilot is being produced in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T. Barrois, Wells, Anthony Hemingway and Mark Taylor are executive producers.

TNT is part of Turner.

"Hinges deals with timely, relevant issues, which not only makes for great storytelling but will also contribute to larger cultural conversations," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. "We look forward to expanding TNT's relationship with John Wells, whose Animal Kingdom was one of the summer's biggest hits, and Janine Sherman Barrois, who is also producing our new dramedy pilot Claws."

Besides Claws, Hinges joins three other pilots in the works at TNT: Let the Right One In,Monsters of God and Civil.