TNT Orders Drama Pilot ‘Let the Right One In’

TNT has ordered the pilot for Let The Right One In, a vampire story based on a novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist. Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds, Teen Wolf) wrote the script and is an executive producer with Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Aquarius, Last Man Standing) of Tomorrow Studios and Simon Oakes (Women in Black, Let MeIn) of Hammer Films.

Carl Molinder, who produced the original screenplay, and Alex Brunner are executive producers too. The pilot is being produced by Tomorrow Studios in association with Turner's Studio T.

"Let the Right One In combines elements of horror, revenge thriller and adolescent romance into an unforgettable and truly unsettling tale," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming at TNT. "This novel is a watershed of rich storytelling, making it an abundant source from which Jeff, Marty, Becky and Simon will bring to life in this all-new adaptation."

The story involves aboy, tormented by his classmates, who finds solace in a friendship with a charismatic female vampire who moves into his Vermont town just as a series of bizarre murders starts happening.

TNT is part of Turner. It is ramping up its originals slate, with Animal Kingdom premiering earlier this summer and Good Behavior debuting Nov. 15. The network's 2017 slate includes The Alienist, the punk rock Shakespeare drama Will, and Foreign Bodies, a comedic drama about young adults traveling across Asia.

Tomorrow Studios is a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. "TNT has amassed an incredible slate of programming and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with them," said Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios. "Their collaboration and shared enthusiasm for bringing Let the Right One In to the U.S. TV audience is incredibly exciting to all of us."