TNT Renews ‘The Last Ship’ for Fifth Season

For the second time in three months, TNT has renewed its thriller series The Last Ship, which will now sail into a fifth season, network officials said Thursday.

The series, for which TNT announced a fourth season pickup this past July at the TCA summer press tour, will finish its third season this Sunday. Currently, The Last Ship is reaching an average of 7.1 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms, according to Turner.

The Last Ship, which stars Eric Dane, Adam Baldwin and Bridget Regan, chronicles the aftermath of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world's population.

Series co-creators Hank Steinberg and Steven Kane, along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Paul Holahan and Andrew Form, serve as executive producers for the series.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.