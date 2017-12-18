TNT Acquires CBS' 'NCIS: New Orleans'

TNT has acquired off-net syndication rights to CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. The drama, a spin-off of the network’s popular NCIS, started airing on the cable network in early December.

TNT has picked up rights to the show’s first three seasons, as well as the option to pick up each subsequent season after it has aired not he network. NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, premiered on CBS in September 2014. It finished that season as the top-rated new show and the most-new series in a decade, according to CBS. Now in its fourth season, the series continues to rank among the top-ten broadcast series among viewers, averaging 12 million per episode.



NCIS: New Orleans tells the story of the Big Easy’s local Naval Criminal Investigative Service, led by Special Agent Dwayne Pride, aka King (Bakula). The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and executive produced by Brad Kern, James Hayman, Christopher Silber and Mark Harmon. NCIS: New Orleans was created by Gary Glasberg.

