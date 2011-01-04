'TMZ' To Stay On Celebrity Beat For Three More Years

Warner Bros.' TMZ has been renewed through the 2013-14 TV season in more than 75% of the country, including the Fox owned-and-operated stations, announced Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) on Tuesday (Jan. 4).

The entertainment news show, which started as a Web site in 2005 and then launched as a syndicated television program in 2007, is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by WBDTD. Harvey Levin and Jim Paratore are executive producers. TMZ covers entertainment, politics and sports. The show's companion Web site, TooFab.com, launched in April 2010 and now averages 2.2 million unique users, according to comScore.