‘TMZ’ Renewed In All Of U.S. Through 2011

Warner Bros. has renewed its entertainment news half-hour, TMZ , through 2011 in nearly 100% of the U.S., Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) said Wednesday.



In November, Warner Bros. announced that the Fox station group had picked up TMZ for two more years. The Fox stations served as the show’s launch pad in Sept. 2007.



Over the past four months, the following station groups also have reupped: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Barrington Broadcasting, ComCorp, ACME Television, Grant Communications, Gray Television, Raycom, Hoak Media, LIN TV, Lambert Broadcasting, Newport Television, Max Media, Media General, Meredith, New Age Media, New Vision Television, Newport Television, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Northwest Broadcasting, Pappas Telecasting and Smith Media, among others.



TMZ, executive produced by Harvey Levin and Jim Paratore, is averaging a 2.0 live plus same day household rating this season, even with last year, according to Nielsen Media Research. TMZ is the highest-rated entertainment news program in syndication among adults 18-34 and the second-highest rated entertainment news program in syndication among adults 18-49, women 18-49 and adults 25-54.



TMZ’s companion Web site, TMZ.com, launched in Nov. 2005, is the Internet’s most visited entertainment news site, with nearly 60% of market share, according to Internet research firm, Hitwise.