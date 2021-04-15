TLC Shares Spring Premieres

TLC has shared premiere dates for a trio of series. Little People, Big World is back May 11, with new episodes featuring the Roloffs. “Viewers look into the lives of the Roloffs as they face the pressure of being little in an average-sized world and the financial burdens of operating Roloff Farms,” goes the show description.

Amy is planning a wedding this season, Matt has some decisions to make on the farm, and Zach and Tori’s babies hit new milestones.

Little People, Big World is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company, in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

7 Little Johnstons starts on TLC May 25. TLC describes the show as one about “an average American family of seven except everyone is a little person.”

“When the pandemic started, it brought all the Johnstons back together under one roof, but now the older children are anxious to break out on their own,” teased the network. Fresh off his 21st birthday, Jonah is looking for a place to live and a job, while handling a long-distance relationship. Rising tensions between Anna and Amber see Anna looking to move out.

7 Little Johnstons is produced by Figure 8 Films.

Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on TLC June 1. “There is never a dull moment for this bunch comprised of 14 children, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples and singletons,” said TLC.

Three-year-old Diez needs surgery on his skull and Darian searches for independence, but Deon is protective as ever. Karen, meanwhile, might be pregnant.

Doubling Down With the Derricos is produced for TLC by Big City TV, part of The Content Group.