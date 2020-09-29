'Little People, Big World' on TLC Sept. 29

Little People, Big World returns to TLC Sept. 29. The Roloff family star. The unscripted show is about the challenges of being little in the world today. The Roloff family operates a farm in Oregon.

It is the back half of season 14.

TLC calls it “the end of an era” for the program, as Amy prepares to leave the farm, ex-husband Matt seeks to settle ownership with her before she goes, Zach and Tori are being parents to Lilah and Jackson, and the family deals with the pandemic.

Little People, Big World is produced for TLC by Discovery Studios Production in association with Gay Rosenthal Productions.

The show premiered in 2006.