TLC Launches in Russia and Romania

As part of an aggressive plan to expand the international distribution of TLC, Discovery Networks International (DNI) has secured additional distribution for TLC in Sweden, where it launched in December, and it will be launching TLC channel in Russia on January 14th and Romania on January 20th.

The launches put the company on track to achieve its goal of putting TLC into 75 markets and 100 million homes in 2011, making it the most widely distributed female-targeted entertainment and lifestyle channel brand in pay-TV.

The expansion of TLC is particularly important for DNI's ad sales efforts because the female-oriented brand complements the demographics of the Discovery Channel and its other male-skewing channels.

"The launch of TLC across Russia, Romania and Sweden demonstrates the rapid growth of this entertainment and lifestyle brand," noted Mark Hollinger, president and CEO of DNI. "We expect these new TLC markets will deliver increased ratings and distribution growth, continuing the strong results TLC has experienced in Europe and Asia since the initial launch last year."