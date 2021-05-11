TiVo CTV Ad Inventory Available in Xandr Marketplace

AT&T’s Xandr advanced advertising unit, and TiVo made a deal that makes TiVo’s ad-supported connected TV inventory available to buyers in the Xandr Marketplace.

“By integrating with Xandr’s advanced technology platform, TiVo is furthering our commitment to providing advertising partners with the tools they need to effectively and efficiently communicate their marketing messages, at scale,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP of Monetization at TiVo, a subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corp. “Xandr’s end-to-end platform enables a direct and streamlined exchange with buyers, providing unique and heightened value as the CTV ecosystem grows in complexity.”

Inventory included in the deal includes TiVo’s pre-roll and in-stream commercials across AVOD streaming services.

“We’re excited to offer buyers in the Xandr Marketplace access to TiVo’s diverse content and inventory types as well as its highly engaged audiences,” said Alex Chatfield, VP, Marketplace development at Xandr. “Xandr is committed to providing buyers with a robust, transparent, and data-rich infrastructure of deals that unlocks net new targeting and increased access to premium CTV inventory at scale.”