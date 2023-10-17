‘Time’ Launches FAST Channel On Amazon Freevee

Time, an historic journalism brand, is moving into the free ad-supported streaming television world, with a new channel launching Tuesday on Amazon Freevee.

The channel is making its debut ahead of the Time 100 Next Gala in New York on Oct. 24 and the new channel will feature exclusive red-carpet reporting from the event, which celebrates 100 rising stars in business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism.

“Time’s new FAST channel advances our mission to provide trusted coverage of the people, events, and issues that impact the world,” said Time Digital GM Jeff Li. “The channel will be the 24/7 home for Time’s video content, providing an in-depth look at the world through the lens of Time's respected journalists and events and offering TV audiences access to our deep archive of documentaries and profiles.”

The channel will launch with programming including Time Reports, Time Docs and Profiles in Time.

It will also feature world news, politics & ideas, Time for Health & Science, Time Off (about pop culture) and select feature-length films and series from Time Studios.

“Time has been a leader in the digital video space for many years and we are dedicated to creating best-in-class news and documentary reports to help our viewers understand and connect with what is happening in their world,” said Executive Producer of Time Video Justine Simons, “Our collection of profiles and interviews give our audience new insights into the most well known people on the planet as well introduce them to up-and-coming superstars, innovators, and leaders. Our goal is to entertain, inform and engage and we think a FAST channel is an exciting new way to share our journalism as widely as possible.”

The Time channel is being managed with media technology company Amagi.

“Our collaboration with Time marks the next chapter in its century-long history of storytelling excellence. We are super stoked to bring timeless Time content to the CTV audience and assist Time in exploring new revenue paths through FAST,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi.