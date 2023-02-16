Tim McCarver, Hall of Fame Baseball Broadcaster, Dies at 81

Tim McCarver, a World Series-winning catcher tuned Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster, died Thursday at age 81.

McCarver played for teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won championships, and the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was the designated catcher for lefty legend Steve Carlton. He once joked that he and Carlton would be buried 60 feet, six inches apart.

But McCarver was best known for his talent behind a microphone, winning three Emmy Awards as a color commentator working for local teams, including the New York Mets, and all four broadcast networks.

“Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most influential voices our game has known,“ Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed. Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime,“ Manfred added. “I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him,” he said.

McCarver started his broadcast career in Philadelphia calling Phillies games on WPHL. He’d later do local broadcasts for the Mets and Yankees in New York, where he was known for predicting plays based on the situation and the way certain players were positioned.

On national networks, he broadcast a record 24 World Series for ABC, CBS and Fox.

“We are saddened by the passing of our longtime friend and former colleague, baseball legend Tim McCarver," said Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks.

"To a generation of fans, Tim will forever be remembered as the champion whose game-winning home run during the 1964 World Series echoes throughout time; to another, his voice will forever be the soundtrack to some of the most memorable moments in the game’s history; to us, he will forever be in our hearts. On behalf of the entire Fox Sports family, we offer our deepest condolences to the entire McCarver family," Shanks said.

McCarver retired from Fox after the 2013 season, calling the Boston-St. Louis World Series. He became a part-time analyst for Cardinals games in St. Louis. He retired from broadcasting in 2022. ■