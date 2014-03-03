Reynolds, Verducci to Replace McCarver on Fox's MLB Coverage

Fox Sports has its new A-Team for baseball coverage.

The network announced Monday that Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci will join Joe Buck as analysts on Fox's top broadcast team for MLB coverage this season.

The duo effectively replaces Tim McCarver, who semi-retired following last season; McCarver will be a part-time broadcaster for St. Louis Cardinals games on Fox Sports Midwest.

With the new rights agreement kicking in this season, Fox is putting the majority of its baseball inventory on Fox Sports 1. The cable net will have regular Saturday broadcasts, including 20 doubleheaders; 10 exclusive to FS1 and 10 partnered with the Fox broadcast network.

The broadcast network is only scheduled for 10 broadcasts during the regular season, as well as the All-Star Game, some divisional series games, the National League Championship Series and World Series. The final two Saturdays of the season, coverage will be split between Fox and Fox Sports 1, with games announced at a later date.

SportsNet New York's Kevin Burkhardt (who also calls NFL games for Fox) will helm studio coverage for Fox and Fox Sports 1. Frank Thomas, Eric Karros, CJ Nitkowski and Gabe Kapler will join him as analysts on a rotating basis. Burkhardt will continue his role as a field reporter for New York Mets games on SNY.

Fox Sports 1 will also have a nightly baseball-only highlights show, MLB Whiparound, which debuts on Opening Day on March 31. MLB Whiparound will air every weeknight around 10 p.m., except for most Wednesdays, which will be at midnight.