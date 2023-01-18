TikTok Gaining on YouTube as Key Way To Reach Kids

YouTube remains the top way kids access video content, but TikTok is gaining in importance to advertisers looking to reach young viewers, according to the new Precise Advertiser Report-Kids.

Precise TV, a KidSafe Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)-certified YouTube advertising platform working with Giraffe Insights, found that 84% of kids 2 to 12 surveyed in the fourth quarter recently watched YouTube, dominating channels on ad-supported video-on-demand, social media and traditional TV.

(Image credit: Precise TV Giraffe Insights)

Topping traditional TV was Disney Channel with 17% and Nickelodeon with 16%. Netflix was the leader in the subscription VOD category. Paw Patrol was the top show among 2-to-5-year-olds on YouTube, SVOD and traditional TV.

In social media — which, the report noted, is consumed by kids of all ages — TikTok was recently watched by 34% of those responding, almost as much as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat combined.

Of more interest to advertisers, the share of kids saying they recalled seeing commercials on TikTok jumped to 16% from zero a year ago. The recall rate rises from 12% among 2-to-3-year-olds to 20% among those 10 to 12 years old.

On YouTube, 48% of the kids surveyed recalled seeing a commercial on YouTube, down from 57% a year ago.

More kids said they saw the best commercials on YouTube (27%), followed by broadcast TV (21%), SVOD (12%), TikTok (10%) and websites (8%).

Most persuasively, 31% of the kids surveyed said they have asked their parents to buy them something they saw on TikTok and 23% said they have bought something they saw advertised there.

“These findings suggest that TikTok has more reach with kids in the U.S. than Instagram and Snapchat combined, but YouTube is still winning overall attention thanks to its prominent role as the top video platform families enjoy on their connected televisions,” Precise TV co-founder and chairman Christian Dankl said. “The report also reveals critical insights such as YouTube commercials still being kids’ favorite, while uncovering new findings such as TikTok ads gaining popularity and driving a lot of household purchases. I’m keen for these insights to further fuel Precise TV’s contextual intelligence engine and help our partners drive better sales in 2023.”

Precise TV warned that as TikTok’s commercial reach grows, parents need reassurance it is a safe space for kids.

“Insights from this report are particularly critical for toy and gaming companies navigating the rough economic seas ahead,” Precise TV VP of kids media sales Holly Paxman Gibb said. “We don’t simply want this information out — we’re eager to sit down with brands to discuss what these trends mean and how they can take meaningful action to boost the performance of their video marketing campaigns.“

Precise TV and Giraffe Insights interviewed 2,000 kids ages 2 to 12 and their parents in November to compile this report. ■